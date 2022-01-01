Chicken sandwiches in Brookfield
Brookfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Broadway Pancake House
Broadway Pancake House
9215 Broadway Ave., Brookfield
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
Grilled or crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo on Brioche Bun OR French Bread
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce w/ Lettuce and feta cheese on a Brioche Bun
More about Beach Avenue BBQ
BBQ
Beach Avenue BBQ
3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Smoked pulled chicken (dark meat) on a Hawaiian bun with choice of bbq sauce on the side.
|Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich w/chips, juice box
|$8.00
|The Hot Beach Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy Beach Ave hot chicken sandwich with a juicy and tender chicken breast Served with homemade creamy coleslaw, mayo,pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun. Served with waffle fries
More about The Little Owl Social Pub
GRILL
The Little Owl Social Pub
3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield
|Buffalicious Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Beer battered fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with red onion, tomato, lettuce, house made ranch and melted pepper jack cheese served on a buttered brioche bun
|Asian Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Beer battered fried chicken tossed in our sweet chili garlic sauce and topped with slaw and wasabi mayo