Chicken sandwiches in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants
Brookfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Broadway Pancake House image

 

Broadway Pancake House

9215 Broadway Ave., Brookfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Grilled or crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo on Brioche Bun OR French Bread
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce w/ Lettuce and feta cheese on a Brioche Bun
More about Broadway Pancake House
Item pic

BBQ

Beach Avenue BBQ

3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Smoked pulled chicken (dark meat) on a Hawaiian bun with choice of bbq sauce on the side.
Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich w/chips, juice box$8.00
The Hot Beach Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Beach Ave hot chicken sandwich with a juicy and tender chicken breast Served with homemade creamy coleslaw, mayo,pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun. Served with waffle fries
More about Beach Avenue BBQ
Item pic

GRILL

The Little Owl Social Pub

3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalicious Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Beer battered fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with red onion, tomato, lettuce, house made ranch and melted pepper jack cheese served on a buttered brioche bun
Asian Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Beer battered fried chicken tossed in our sweet chili garlic sauce and topped with slaw and wasabi mayo
More about The Little Owl Social Pub

