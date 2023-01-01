Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Taco Hero

8420 Brookfield Avenue, Brookfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about Taco Hero
Banner pic

GRILL

The Little Owl Social Pub - Brookfield

3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa Flight$11.00
Freshly made tortilla chips served with our 3 house salsas: Pico de Gallo, Mango Jalapeño, Pablano verde.
More about The Little Owl Social Pub - Brookfield

