Coleslaw in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants that serve coleslaw
HAMBURGERS
Burger Antics
3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield
Avg 4.7
(1181 reviews)
Fresh Coleslaw
$2.95
chopped in house & tossed in our house made coleslaw dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tom N Lou
8819 Ogden Ave, Brookfield
Avg 4.5
(11 reviews)
Coleslaw
$1.95
