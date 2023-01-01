Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Brookfield
/
Brookfield
/
Fish And Chips
Brookfield restaurants that serve fish and chips
BBQ
Beach Ave. BBQ
3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield
Avg 4.7
(285 reviews)
Fish-N-Chips
$12.00
More about Beach Ave. BBQ
Irish Times Pub & Restaurant - 8869 Burlington Ave
8869 Burlington Ave, Brookfield
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$15.95
Irish times favorites. Gently battered Atlantic cod with fries, homemade coleslaw & tartar sauce
Kids Fish & Chips
$5.95
More about Irish Times Pub & Restaurant - 8869 Burlington Ave
