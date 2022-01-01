Fried pickles in Brookfield
Brookfield restaurants that serve fried pickles
HAMBURGERS
Burger Antics
3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield
|Fried Pickles
|$6.95
our house brined dill pickle spears beer battered & deep fried served with our house made dijon mustard & ranch dressing
GRILL
The Little Owl Social Pub
3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield
|Fried Pickles
|$11.00
Our crispy pickle chips floured & fried to perfection served with house ranch or bleu cheese.