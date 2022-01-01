Leche cake in Brookfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brookfield restaurants that serve leche cake
BBQ
Beach Avenue BBQ
3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield
Avg 4.7
(285 reviews)
Tres Leches Cake
$5.00
More about Beach Avenue BBQ
HAMBURGERS
Burger Antics
3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield
Avg 4.7
(1181 reviews)
SPECIAL: Tres Leches Cake
$8.95
house baked tres leches cake topped with house made whipped cream & fresh strawberries
More about Burger Antics
