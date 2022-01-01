Mac and cheese in Brookfield
Brookfield restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Beach Avenue BBQ
BBQ
Beach Avenue BBQ
3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield
|Mac-N-Cheese (Large)
|$9.00
|Mac-N-Cheese (Small)
|$5.00
More about Burger Antics
HAMBURGERS
Burger Antics
3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield
|SPECIAL: Cuban Mac 'N Cheese
|$15.95
shell pasta in our made to order cheese sauce prepared with swiss, white cheddar, smoked gouda, house smoked mojo pork tenderloin, & italian hard salami topped with bread crumbs & house brined pickle chips
|Mac 'N Cheese
|$11.95
shell pasta in our made to order cheese sauce topped with bread crumb & parmesan