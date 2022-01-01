Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants
Brookfield restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mac-N-Cheese (Small) image

BBQ

Beach Avenue BBQ

3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac-N-Cheese (Large)$9.00
Mac-N-Cheese (Small)$5.00
More about Beach Avenue BBQ
Burger Antics image

HAMBURGERS

Burger Antics

3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL: Cuban Mac 'N Cheese$15.95
shell pasta in our made to order cheese sauce prepared with swiss, white cheddar, smoked gouda, house smoked mojo pork tenderloin, & italian hard salami topped with bread crumbs & house brined pickle chips
Mac 'N Cheese$11.95
shell pasta in our made to order cheese sauce topped with bread crumb & parmesan
More about Burger Antics

