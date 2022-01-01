Pork belly in Brookfield
BBQ
Beach Avenue BBQ
3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends (1/2 lb)
|$12.00
Dry rubbed pork belly smoked to perfection and finished in a light glaze
GRILL
The Little Owl Social Pub
3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos with crispy pork belly, cilantro, red onions, queso fresco, & crema served on corn tortillas and choice of salsa