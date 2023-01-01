Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants that serve pretzels

Irish Times Pub & Restaurant - 8869 Burlington Ave

8869 Burlington Ave, Brookfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Bites$8.95
Irish times favorites. Served with one of the following dipping sauces: Irish stout mustard, whiskey buffalo sauce or bleu & horse
More about Irish Times Pub & Restaurant - 8869 Burlington Ave
Burger Antics image

HAMBURGERS

Burger Antics

3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL: Chocolate Chip Pretzel Bread Pudding$11.95
pretzel bread pudding prepared with ghirardelli chocolate chips & cream cheese filling topped with vanilla cream & house made chocolate sauce
SPECIAL: Blueberry Pretzel Bread Pudding$11.95
pretzel bread pudding prepared with fresh blueberries & cream cheese filling topped with vanilla cream & house made blueberry sauce
More about Burger Antics

