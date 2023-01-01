Pretzels in Brookfield
Brookfield restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Irish Times Pub & Restaurant - 8869 Burlington Ave
Irish Times Pub & Restaurant - 8869 Burlington Ave
8869 Burlington Ave, Brookfield
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.95
Irish times favorites. Served with one of the following dipping sauces: Irish stout mustard, whiskey buffalo sauce or bleu & horse
More about Burger Antics
HAMBURGERS
Burger Antics
3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield
|SPECIAL: Chocolate Chip Pretzel Bread Pudding
|$11.95
pretzel bread pudding prepared with ghirardelli chocolate chips & cream cheese filling topped with vanilla cream & house made chocolate sauce
|SPECIAL: Blueberry Pretzel Bread Pudding
|$11.95
pretzel bread pudding prepared with fresh blueberries & cream cheese filling topped with vanilla cream & house made blueberry sauce