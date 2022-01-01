Brookfield restaurants you'll love
Cuppa Tosa
418 N. Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa
Popular items
Panini Club
|$9.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, Sourdough Bread.
Served with Chips or Fruit Cup
Egg, Cheddar & Bacon
|$6.00
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
Egg, Cheddar & Sausage
|$6.00
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Breakfast Sausage
Yo Mama!
2205 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield
Popular items
Small Froyo
|$3.75
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 2 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
Med Froyo
|$5.25
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 3 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
4 Pint Party Pack
|$20.00
4 pints of frozen yogurt/sorbet and 10 toppings! Includes cups and spoons. If you would like more than 1 of same flavor or toppings, list that in Special Request box.
FreshFin
240 N. Lord St, Brookfield
Popular items
Hungry Warrior
Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Crispy Garlic, Tobiko, Pickled Ginger, Truffle Crab Salad, Sriracha Aioli, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Truffle Crab Salad
Crab Salad, Truffle Oil, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Rice Crackers
CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poke Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch
18895 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled ham, scrambled eggs, cheese curds, croissant, side of breakfast potatoes
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$13.00
fried chicken breast, belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, maple honey butter, side of waffle fries
Lemonberry Pancakes
|$12.00
Blueberry pancakes topped with lemon curd, blueberry syrup and whipped cream
The Melting Pot
19850 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield
Popular items
Fondue Night in for 2
|$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Cheese & Chocolate for 4
|$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Caesar
|$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
Goddess and The Baker
340 High Street, Brookfield
Popular items
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Chicken Club
|$11.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon aioli, ciabatta
C.C.'s Elbow Room
2850 N. BROOKFIELD RD, BROOKFIELD