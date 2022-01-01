Brookfield restaurants you'll love

Brookfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brookfield

Brookfield's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Brookfield restaurants

Cuppa Tosa image

 

Cuppa Tosa

418 N. Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panini Club$9.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, Sourdough Bread.
Served with Chips or Fruit Cup
Egg, Cheddar & Bacon$6.00
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
Egg, Cheddar & Sausage$6.00
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Breakfast Sausage
More about Cuppa Tosa
Yo Mama! image

 

Yo Mama!

2205 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Froyo$3.75
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 2 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
Med Froyo$5.25
Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 3 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.
4 Pint Party Pack$20.00
4 pints of frozen yogurt/sorbet and 10 toppings! Includes cups and spoons. If you would like more than 1 of same flavor or toppings, list that in Special Request box.
More about Yo Mama!
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

240 N. Lord St, Brookfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hungry Warrior
Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Crispy Garlic, Tobiko, Pickled Ginger, Truffle Crab Salad, Sriracha Aioli, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Truffle Crab Salad
Crab Salad, Truffle Oil, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Rice Crackers
CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poke Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad
More about FreshFin
Brunch image

FRENCH FRIES

Brunch

18895 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
grilled ham, scrambled eggs, cheese curds, croissant, side of breakfast potatoes
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken breast, belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, maple honey butter, side of waffle fries
Lemonberry Pancakes$12.00
Blueberry pancakes topped with lemon curd, blueberry syrup and whipped cream
More about Brunch
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

19850 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
More about The Melting Pot
Goddess and The Baker image

 

Goddess and The Baker

340 High Street, Brookfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Chicken Club$11.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon aioli, ciabatta
More about Goddess and The Baker
Jake's Burger image

 

Jake's Burger

18905 W Capitol Dr Suite 110, Brookfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jake's Burger
Restaurant banner

 

C.C.'s Elbow Room

2850 N. BROOKFIELD RD, BROOKFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about C.C.'s Elbow Room

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brookfield

Waffles

Burritos

Map

