Croissants in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants that serve croissants
Cuppa Tosa
418 N. Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Croissant
$9.00
More about Cuppa Tosa
Goddess and The Baker
340 High Street, Brookfield
No reviews yet
Croissant Chocolate
$4.99
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant
$10.99
Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Croissant Almond
$4.99
More about Goddess and The Baker
