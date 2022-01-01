Omelettes in Brookfield
Brookfield restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Brunch
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch
18895 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield
|Garden Omelette
|$12.00
|Cheesesteak Omelette
|$13.00
Philly cheesesteak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Muenster cheese
|Birria Omelette
|$13.00
More about Goddess and The Baker
Goddess and The Baker
340 High Street, Brookfield
|LEO Omelette
|$15.99
omelette with lox, eggs and caramelized onions, topped with sour cream and fresh dill. Served with everything bagel and cream cheese.
|Bacon Avocado Omelette
|$12.99
bacon, avocado and chihuahua cheese. Topped with sour cream and a side of pico de gallo. Served with Toast.