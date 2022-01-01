Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Brookfield

Go
Brookfield restaurants
Toast

Brookfield restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brunch

18895 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Omelette$12.00
Cheesesteak Omelette$13.00
Philly cheesesteak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Muenster cheese
Birria Omelette$13.00
More about Brunch
Item pic

 

Goddess and The Baker

340 High Street, Brookfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LEO Omelette$15.99
omelette with lox, eggs and caramelized onions, topped with sour cream and fresh dill. Served with everything bagel and cream cheese.
Bacon Avocado Omelette$12.99
bacon, avocado and chihuahua cheese. Topped with sour cream and a side of pico de gallo. Served with Toast.
More about Goddess and The Baker

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookfield

Cheesecake

Burritos

Muffins

Waffles

Hash Browns

Cinnamon Rolls

Avocado Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Brookfield to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston