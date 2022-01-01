Go
Austin's Harvest image
American

Austin's Harvest

Open today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1931 Brookgreen Drive Unit A

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

1931 Brookgreen Drive Unit A, Murrells Inlet SC 29576

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Costa

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Creek Ratz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Great Food, Great View, & Coldest Drinks

The Claw House

No reviews yet

The Claw House is a New England style lobster house and raw bar. Serving live lobster, seafood and raw bar delicacies. Check out the Inlet Beer Garden located directly on the Marshwalk and featuring 70 craft beers and cocktails on tap.

Campbell Catering Company

No reviews yet

Contact us to plan your special event!

Austin's Harvest

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston