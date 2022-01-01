Brookhaven restaurants you'll love

Brookhaven restaurants
Toast
  • Brookhaven

Brookhaven's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Brookhaven restaurants

Magnolia Blues BBQ Company image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Blues BBQ Company

218 S. Whitworth Avenue, Brookhaven

Avg 4.4 (235 reviews)
HOGWILD BURGER$14.00
double patty, house-cured bacon, pulled pork, American cheese
DOZEN WINGS$14.00
choice of plain, buffalo, asian, BBQ, spicy BBQ, or blues BBQ
FRIED CHEESE$9.00
housemade mozzerella logs or pepperjack cheese squares, fried, with marinara or ranch
Serios Pizzeria image

 

Serios Pizzeria

216 S. Whitworth Street, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
Caesar Salad$5.00
16oz Portion of a Caesar Salad - Served with House Caesar Dressing
Supremo$23.00
Pepperoni/Italian Sausage/Mushroom/Red Onion/Green Pepper/Black Olives
Knots$6.00
Garlic Butter/Knotted Pizza Dough/Parm Blend - Served with Red or Ranch
Restaurant banner

 

TORTILLA SOUP BROOKHAVEN

112 S Whitworth Ave, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
Honey Lime Steak Taco$4.49
These honey lime steak tacos with avocado cream, fresh cilantro, and red cabbage are a sweet, spicy, and tangy flavor explosion
Chipotle Alfredo Pasta$15.97
Tender grilled chicken served over linguini pasta in our homemade creamy chipotle alfredo sauce and served with garlic toast
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$4.99
Fried shrimp, shredded coleslaw, pickled onions and jalapenos, cotija cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla
Hammond

Hammond

