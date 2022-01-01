Brookhaven restaurants you'll love
Brookhaven's top cuisines
Must-try Brookhaven restaurants
More about Magnolia Blues BBQ Company
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Blues BBQ Company
218 S. Whitworth Avenue, Brookhaven
|Popular items
|HOGWILD BURGER
|$14.00
double patty, house-cured bacon, pulled pork, American cheese
|DOZEN WINGS
|$14.00
choice of plain, buffalo, asian, BBQ, spicy BBQ, or blues BBQ
|FRIED CHEESE
|$9.00
housemade mozzerella logs or pepperjack cheese squares, fried, with marinara or ranch
More about Serios Pizzeria
Serios Pizzeria
216 S. Whitworth Street, Brookhaven
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
16oz Portion of a Caesar Salad - Served with House Caesar Dressing
|Supremo
|$23.00
Pepperoni/Italian Sausage/Mushroom/Red Onion/Green Pepper/Black Olives
|Knots
|$6.00
Garlic Butter/Knotted Pizza Dough/Parm Blend - Served with Red or Ranch
More about TORTILLA SOUP BROOKHAVEN
TORTILLA SOUP BROOKHAVEN
112 S Whitworth Ave, Brookhaven
|Popular items
|Honey Lime Steak Taco
|$4.49
These honey lime steak tacos with avocado cream, fresh cilantro, and red cabbage are a sweet, spicy, and tangy flavor explosion
|Chipotle Alfredo Pasta
|$15.97
Tender grilled chicken served over linguini pasta in our homemade creamy chipotle alfredo sauce and served with garlic toast
|Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
Fried shrimp, shredded coleslaw, pickled onions and jalapenos, cotija cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla