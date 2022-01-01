Tacos in Brookhaven
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Blues BBQ Company
218 S. Whitworth Avenue, Brookhaven
|FRIED CHEESE
|$9.00
housemade mozzerella logs or pepperjack cheese squares, fried, with marinara or ranch
|LARGE RIB
|$18.00
7-8 ribs
|BBQ NACHOS
|$12.00
pulled pork or chicken, carmelized onions, white queso, house-made jalepenos, tortilla chips.**sub hand-cut fries for $2 extra** **sub brisket for $5 extra**
TORTILLA SOUP BROOKHAVEN
112 S Whitworth Ave, Brookhaven
|Honey Lime Steak Taco
|$4.49
These honey lime steak tacos with avocado cream, fresh cilantro, and red cabbage are a sweet, spicy, and tangy flavor explosion
|Traditional Al Carbon Taco
|$4.49
Marinated strips of flank steak, served with a smokey, homemade roasted salsa, fresh cilantro, and onions
|Classic Ground Sirloin Taco
|$3.49
Taco filled with ground sirloin, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese