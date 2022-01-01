Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Brookhaven

Go
Brookhaven restaurants
Toast

Brookhaven restaurants that serve tacos

Magnolia Blues BBQ Company image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Blues BBQ Company

218 S. Whitworth Avenue, Brookhaven

Avg 4.4 (235 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHEESE$9.00
housemade mozzerella logs or pepperjack cheese squares, fried, with marinara or ranch
LARGE RIB$18.00
7-8 ribs
BBQ NACHOS$12.00
pulled pork or chicken, carmelized onions, white queso, house-made jalepenos, tortilla chips.**sub hand-cut fries for $2 extra** **sub brisket for $5 extra**
More about Magnolia Blues BBQ Company
Restaurant banner

 

TORTILLA SOUP BROOKHAVEN

112 S Whitworth Ave, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Lime Steak Taco$4.49
These honey lime steak tacos with avocado cream, fresh cilantro, and red cabbage are a sweet, spicy, and tangy flavor explosion
Traditional Al Carbon Taco$4.49
Marinated strips of flank steak, served with a smokey, homemade roasted salsa, fresh cilantro, and onions
Classic Ground Sirloin Taco$3.49
Taco filled with ground sirloin, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese
More about TORTILLA SOUP BROOKHAVEN

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookhaven

Cheesecake

Map

More near Brookhaven to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston