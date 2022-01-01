Brookings restaurants you'll love
Must-try Brookings restaurants
More about Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli
Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli
434 Redwood Street Suite #6, Brookings
|Popular items
|CHICKEN WINGS
Deep fried and oh so good! Choose your wing and dipping sauce. Comes with carrots and celery.
|TIRAMISU
|$6.00
LIGHT MASCARPONE CREAM ON A COFFEE AND RUM SOAKED SPONGE CAKE, COMBED AND FINISHED WITH IMPORTED COCOA.
|BREAD STICKS
|$10.00
Dozen bread sticks with butter, olive oil, garlic and parmesan. Baked to perfection.
More about Superfly Martini Bar & Grill
Superfly Martini Bar & Grill
623 Memory Lane, BROOKINGS
More about Fireside Grill
GRILL
Fireside Grill
97953 Shopping Center Ave, Brookings