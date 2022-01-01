Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brookings restaurants you'll love

Go
Brookings restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brookings

Must-try Brookings restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli

434 Redwood Street Suite #6, Brookings

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN WINGS
Deep fried and oh so good! Choose your wing and dipping sauce. Comes with carrots and celery.
TIRAMISU$6.00
LIGHT MASCARPONE CREAM ON A COFFEE AND RUM SOAKED SPONGE CAKE, COMBED AND FINISHED WITH IMPORTED COCOA.
BREAD STICKS$10.00
Dozen bread sticks with butter, olive oil, garlic and parmesan. Baked to perfection.
More about Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli
BG pic

 

REDWOOD THEATER

621 Chetco, Brookings

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BATMAN
More about REDWOOD THEATER
Restaurant banner

 

Foxy's Restaurant

97953 Shopping Center Ave, Brooking

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Foxy's Restaurant
Superfly Martini Bar & Grill image

 

Superfly Martini Bar & Grill

623 Memory Lane, BROOKINGS

No reviews yet
More about Superfly Martini Bar & Grill
Fireside Grill image

GRILL

Fireside Grill

97953 Shopping Center Ave, Brookings

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
More about Fireside Grill
Map

More near Brookings to explore

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston