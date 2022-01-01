Brookings restaurants you'll love
Brookings's top cuisines
Must-try Brookings restaurants
More about Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge
GRILL • STEAKS
Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge
726 Main Ave S, Brookings
|Popular items
|Wild Caught Walleye
|$25.00
Caught wild just north of the border in cold Canadian waters. Very lightly breaded, pan fried in olive oil and served with fresh lemon. Ten-twelve ounces.
|Chicken Spätzle Alfredo
|$23.00
Tender German-style "little sparrow" dumpling noodles tossed in a creamy white wine-infused parmesan cream sauce, then topped with char-broiled breast of chicken (unless substituted), sautéed mushrooms, fresh scallions, and Parmesan cheese.
|PB & JJ Burger
|$14.00
A Cajun seasoned burger topped with melted pepper-jack and a dollop of our private-label jalapeño jelly served on a toasted, peanut buttered bun.
More about The Wild Hare
The Wild Hare
303 3rd Street, Brookings
More about Cafe Coteau
SANDWICHES
Cafe Coteau
521 4th St, Brookings
More about Noodle Bowl
Noodle Bowl
420 Main Ave, Brookings
More about Kattails Campground & Recreation
Kattails Campground & Recreation
3615 220th Street, Brookings
More about Agua Fresh
Agua Fresh
420 Main Ave., Brookings