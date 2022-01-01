Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brookings restaurants you'll love

Brookings restaurants
Brookings's top cuisines

American
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Brookings restaurants

Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge image

GRILL • STEAKS

Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge

726 Main Ave S, Brookings

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Caught Walleye$25.00
Caught wild just north of the border in cold Canadian waters. Very lightly breaded, pan fried in olive oil and served with fresh lemon. Ten-twelve ounces.
Chicken Spätzle Alfredo$23.00
Tender German-style "little sparrow" dumpling noodles tossed in a creamy white wine-infused parmesan cream sauce, then topped with char-broiled breast of chicken (unless substituted), sautéed mushrooms, fresh scallions, and Parmesan cheese.
PB & JJ Burger$14.00
A Cajun seasoned burger topped with melted pepper-jack and a dollop of our private-label jalapeño jelly served on a toasted, peanut buttered bun.
The Wild Hare image

 

The Wild Hare

303 3rd Street, Brookings

No reviews yet
Cafe Coteau image

SANDWICHES

Cafe Coteau

521 4th St, Brookings

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Banner pic

 

Noodle Bowl

420 Main Ave, Brookings

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Kattails Campground & Recreation

3615 220th Street, Brookings

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Agua Fresh

420 Main Ave., Brookings

No reviews yet
More near Brookings to explore

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

