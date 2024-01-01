Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Brookings
/
Brookings
/
Cake
Brookings restaurants that serve cake
GRILL • STEAKS
Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge
726 Main Ave S, Brookings
Avg 4.4
(700 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$7.00
More about Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge
SANDWICHES
Cafe Coteau
521 4th St, Brookings
Avg 3.5
(2 reviews)
Gluten Free Carrot Cake
$6.50
Made in house from scratch.
Coffee Cake
$5.00
More about Cafe Coteau
