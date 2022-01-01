Brookline restaurants you'll love
Brookline's top cuisines
Must-try Brookline restaurants
MAHANIYOM
236 Washington Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|PAD THAI
|$13.00
Rice noodle / Egg / Flat chive / Radish / Tofu / Shrimp flake / Chili powder
|BEEF PANANG
|$14.00
Housemade Panang curry paste / Thai eggplant / Peanut / Jasmine rice
|CHICKEN KA-PRAW
|$13.00
(Thai's favorite go-to dish) Ground chicken / Thai basil / Jasmine rice
SANDWICHES
Cutty's
284 Washington Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Beef 1000
|$12.99
Slow-roasted beef, crispy shallots, 1000 island dressing + sharp cheddar on a black pepper brioche bun
|BBQ-Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dressing, barbeque sauce, shaved sweet onion,
shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
|Rabe T.J.
|$11.99
Sautéed broccoli rabe, aged provolone, fresh mozzarella + house-made tomato jam on a sesame seed roll...pressed panini-style!
PIZZA
Prairie Fire
242 Harvard St, Brookline
|Popular items
|Farm Greens Salad
|$12.00
whipped ricotta, summer vegetables, whey vinaigrette
|Squash Pizza
|$18.00
delicata, mozzarella, sage, roasted garlic
|Fennel & Sausage Pizza
|$20.00
whipped ricotta, fennel, red onion
Dolma
5 Kendall Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Chicken Orzo Soup
|$6.95
it is an illness fighter with fresh lemon and flavorful take on the classic chicken orzo soup
|Red Lentil Soup (GF)
|$6.95
this cozy red lentil soup is seasoned with Mediterranean spices and a touch of Chef. GF and Vegetarian!
|Doner (Shawarma)
|$19.95
Beef Doner with side options
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Paris Creperie
278 Harvard St, Brookline
|Popular items
|The Yam-Wise
|$13.00
Thyme Sweet Potato Mash, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Pesto served on Arugula
|Lilli's
|$15.00
Parmesan Infused Crepe with Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Broccoli, Roma Tomato, Asparagus, Spinach
|Nutella Frozen
Nutella, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt.
Is Original Thai cuisine
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|Popular items
|Pork Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce
|(Dinner) Pad See You
|$13.00
Flat rice noodle stir fried with sweet brown sauce, Chinese broccoli and egg.
|(Dinner) House Fried Rice
|$13.00
With egg, tomato, onion, and scallion.
Punch Bowl Brookline
700 Brookline Avenue, Brookline
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$18.00
8oz Northeast Family Farms Beef Patty, Pimento Cheese, Jalapeno Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spiced Fries
|Fried Chicken Wednesday for 2
|$34.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, mashed potatoes and gravy
|Arugula & Pear Salad
|$15.00
Arugula, Grilled Pears, Crispy Goat Cheese, Gooseberries, Toasted Pine Nuts, Lemon Vinaigrette
Burro Bar
1667 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$21.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
|Buffalo Cauliflower Taco
|$7.00
whipped avocado, celery slaw, cotija, pepitas
|Chicken Taco
|$7.00
marinated grilled chicken, crispy queso, guacamole, pico de gayo, valentina crema
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
La Voile
1627 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Les Epinards
|$6.00
Sautéed spinach
|La Volaille
|$28.00
Half roasted free range Crystal Valley Chicken, artichoke fricassée, green beans & garlic thyme sauce
|Le Saumon
|$28.00
Pan seared salmon filet, sautéed spinach basmati rice & sauce Choron.
Hops N Scotch
1306 Beacon St, Brookline
|Popular items
|hops burger
|$14.00
|fried brussels
|$12.00
|fish tacos
|$10.00
Sichuan Gourmet
1006 Beacon St, Brookline
|Popular items
|🌶️ 四川宮保雞 Sichuan Kung Bao Chicken
|$12.95
|🌶️🌶️ 香辣熗鍋魚 Xiang La Dry Fish Filet
|$17.95
|🌶️ 紅油抄手 Sichuan Wonton with Spicy Chili Sauce
|$6.25
Hamilton
1366 Beacon St,, Brookline
|Popular items
|Crunchy Kale Bowl
|$13.00
Crisp apples, roasted winter squash, radicchio, baby kale, toasted pepitas, dried cranberries, and crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
|Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Creamy homemade sauce tossed with cavatappi
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Rice-Battered, side of Ranch, carrots and celery, choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Taberna de Haro
999 Beacon St, Brookline
|Popular items
|Tortilla
|$12.00
Spain's potato & onion omelette, made to order. Delicious the next day, so consider getting two!
|Ensalada mixta
|$12.00
Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, tuna, green peppers, olives, onions and sherry-EVOO vinagreta
|Espinacas
|$11.00
Fresh spinach sautéed with garlic, pine nuts, and golden raisins. A staple since 1998!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
La Morra
48 Boylston St, Brookline
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$4.75
Tuscan meatballs with porcini and prosciutto
|Greens and Reds Salad
|$12.00
Locally grown lettuces with a red wine vinaigrette
|Entree Bolognese
|$29.00
Housemade tagliatelle with bolognese
Garrison House
6 Harvard Square, Brookline
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Radiatore pasta, gruyere and white cheddar cheese, toasted bread crumbs
|Burrata Salad
|$18.00
Poached pear, arugula, toasted pistachio, lemon, balsamic
|Short Rib
|$31.00
Short rib with melted tomato, sweet potato puree, GH Brussels
WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
1309 Beacon St, Brookline
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Soy, kewpie, sriracha
|Scallion Lo Mein
|$10.00
Fresh egg noodles, house sauce, scallions, fresh garlic
|Petit Chicken with Slow-Cooked Sichuan Sauce (8)
|$6.00
DUMPLINGS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES
Bab Korean Bistro
1374 Beacon St, Brookline
|Popular items
|M7 LA GALBI
|$27.00
|A19 PA JEON
|$11.00
|A16 TTEOK BOKKI
|$11.00
Giggling Rice Thai Togo
1009 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Thai Rolls
|$6.50
Homemade crispy vegetable spring rolls, sweet and sour sauce.
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.00
A mixture of crabsticks and cream cheese in crispy dough, pineapple sauce. We have one of the best recipe in town, try it!
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.95
House fried rice with chicken, onion, carrot, tomato, pea, egg.
The Brookline Pizza SPA
75 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Washington Square
|$9.50
grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar
|Caesar Salad
|$8.25
romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar add grilled chicken +2
|Asian Sesame Chicken
|$10.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, sesame seeds, carrots, red onion, wontons, honey ginger
Anna's Taqueria
446 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Specialty Al Pastor
|$3.75
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion. Served with Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime, and Guacomolio and Rojolio (two homemade sauces).
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Mexican Bowl
|$7.55
Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos. Served with two corn tortillas.
Mamaleh's Deli - Brookline
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Bagel, Schmear, and Vegetables
|$5.15
Choose a bagel, choose a schmear, topped with tomato, cucumber, red onions and capers (v)
|Cream Cheese (half pint)
whipped in house with fresh ingredients (v, except for salmon cc)
|Build a Bagel
|$2.15
Bagels baked daily! Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
Stoked Pizza
1632 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Stoked Salad
|$12.00
heirloom lettuce, cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton
|New York White (12 inch)
|$16.00
garlic, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino, oregano, black pepper (we love this pizza with garlicky tomatoes or sausage added)
|Veggie (12 inch)
|$17.00
tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Village Pizza House
312 Washington St, Brookline
|Popular items
|LG Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
|Mozzarella Sticks
|French Fries
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Temptations Cafe
1350 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Toasted Bagel
|$3.50
|Iced Coffee
|$2.75
|Hot Chai Latte
Drink Me
1298 Beacon St, Brookline
|Popular items
|Milk tea
|Pineapple Green Tea
|Chai Milk Tea
SOUPS • RAMEN
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen
318 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Gankara Miso
|$15.00
Spicy Miso, Sliced cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Nappa cabbage, Aji-tama, Tan-tan pork, Wakame, Scallions.
|Kara-age Original
|$9.50
Japanese traditional deep fried soy marinated chicken thigh meat. Served with garlic ponzu. Available Wednesday to Sunday.
|Gantetsu Shoyu
|$15.00
Sliced cha-shu, Bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Menma, Diced onions, Scallions.
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
22 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Arepa Pelua
|$7.50
Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef with Edam cheese.
|Black beans and rice
|$6.50
Black beans (contain pork) and rice.
|Tequeños
|$9.50
guayanés cheese wrapped in crisp dough and served with chipotle ketchup.
Gantetsu-Ya
318 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Traditional
|$7.50
Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with 100% potato starch from Hokkaido Japan. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.
|Crunchy
|$13.95
Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with double layered batter for the additional crunchiness. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.
|Gyoza
|$7.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
