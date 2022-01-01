Brookline restaurants you'll love

Brookline restaurants
Toast
  Brookline

Brookline's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Brookline restaurants

MAHANIYOM image

 

MAHANIYOM

236 Washington Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PAD THAI$13.00
Rice noodle / Egg / Flat chive / Radish / Tofu / Shrimp flake / Chili powder
BEEF PANANG$14.00
Housemade Panang curry paste / Thai eggplant / Peanut / Jasmine rice
CHICKEN KA-PRAW$13.00
(Thai's favorite go-to dish) Ground chicken / Thai basil / Jasmine rice
More about MAHANIYOM
Cutty's image

SANDWICHES

Cutty's

284 Washington Street, Brookline

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef 1000$12.99
Slow-roasted beef, crispy shallots, 1000 island dressing + sharp cheddar on a black pepper brioche bun
BBQ-Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dressing, barbeque sauce, shaved sweet onion,
shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
Rabe T.J.$11.99
Sautéed broccoli rabe, aged provolone, fresh mozzarella + house-made tomato jam on a sesame seed roll...pressed panini-style!
More about Cutty's
Prairie Fire image

PIZZA

Prairie Fire

242 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Farm Greens Salad$12.00
whipped ricotta, summer vegetables, whey vinaigrette
Squash Pizza$18.00
delicata, mozzarella, sage, roasted garlic
Fennel & Sausage Pizza$20.00
whipped ricotta, fennel, red onion
More about Prairie Fire
Dolma image

 

Dolma

5 Kendall Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Orzo Soup$6.95
it is an illness fighter with fresh lemon and flavorful take on the classic chicken orzo soup
Red Lentil Soup (GF)$6.95
this cozy red lentil soup is seasoned with Mediterranean spices and a touch of Chef. GF and Vegetarian!
Doner (Shawarma)$19.95
Beef Doner with side options
More about Dolma
Paris Creperie image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Paris Creperie

278 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Yam-Wise$13.00
Thyme Sweet Potato Mash, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Pesto served on Arugula
Lilli's$15.00
Parmesan Infused Crepe with Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Broccoli, Roma Tomato, Asparagus, Spinach
Nutella Frozen
Nutella, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt.
More about Paris Creperie
Banner pic

 

Is Original Thai cuisine

1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce
(Dinner) Pad See You$13.00
Flat rice noodle stir fried with sweet brown sauce, Chinese broccoli and egg.
(Dinner) House Fried Rice$13.00
With egg, tomato, onion, and scallion.
More about Is Original Thai cuisine
Punch Bowl Brookline image

 

Punch Bowl Brookline

700 Brookline Avenue, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tavern Burger$18.00
8oz Northeast Family Farms Beef Patty, Pimento Cheese, Jalapeno Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spiced Fries
Fried Chicken Wednesday for 2$34.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, mashed potatoes and gravy
Arugula & Pear Salad$15.00
Arugula, Grilled Pears, Crispy Goat Cheese, Gooseberries, Toasted Pine Nuts, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Punch Bowl Brookline
Burro Bar image

 

Burro Bar

1667 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Enchiladas$21.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
Buffalo Cauliflower Taco$7.00
whipped avocado, celery slaw, cotija, pepitas
Chicken Taco$7.00
marinated grilled chicken, crispy queso, guacamole, pico de gayo, valentina crema
More about Burro Bar
La Voile image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

La Voile

1627 Beacon Street, Brookline

Avg 4.4 (1305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Les Epinards$6.00
Sautéed spinach
La Volaille$28.00
Half roasted free range Crystal Valley Chicken, artichoke fricassée, green beans & garlic thyme sauce
Le Saumon$28.00
Pan seared salmon filet, sautéed spinach basmati rice & sauce Choron.
More about La Voile
Hops N Scotch image

 

Hops N Scotch

1306 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 3.9 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
hops burger$14.00
fried brussels$12.00
fish tacos$10.00
More about Hops N Scotch
Sichuan Gourmet image

 

Sichuan Gourmet

1006 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
🌶️ 四川宮保雞 Sichuan Kung Bao Chicken$12.95
🌶️🌶️ 香辣熗鍋魚 Xiang La Dry Fish Filet$17.95
🌶️ 紅油抄手 Sichuan Wonton with Spicy Chili Sauce$6.25
More about Sichuan Gourmet
Hamilton image

 

Hamilton

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchy Kale Bowl$13.00
Crisp apples, roasted winter squash, radicchio, baby kale, toasted pepitas, dried cranberries, and crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.
Mac & Cheese$13.00
Creamy homemade sauce tossed with cavatappi
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Rice-Battered, side of Ranch, carrots and celery, choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
More about Hamilton
Taberna de Haro image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Taberna de Haro

999 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tortilla$12.00
Spain's potato & onion omelette, made to order. Delicious the next day, so consider getting two!
Ensalada mixta$12.00
Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, tuna, green peppers, olives, onions and sherry-EVOO vinagreta
Espinacas$11.00
Fresh spinach sautéed with garlic, pine nuts, and golden raisins. A staple since 1998!
More about Taberna de Haro
La Morra image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

La Morra

48 Boylston St, Brookline

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs$4.75
Tuscan meatballs with porcini and prosciutto
Greens and Reds Salad$12.00
Locally grown lettuces with a red wine vinaigrette
Entree Bolognese$29.00
Housemade tagliatelle with bolognese
More about La Morra
Garrison House image

 

Garrison House

6 Harvard Square, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$18.00
Radiatore pasta, gruyere and white cheddar cheese, toasted bread crumbs
Burrata Salad$18.00
Poached pear, arugula, toasted pistachio, lemon, balsamic
Short Rib$31.00
Short rib with melted tomato, sweet potato puree, GH Brussels
More about Garrison House
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline image

WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Brookline

1309 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Soy, kewpie, sriracha
Scallion Lo Mein$10.00
Fresh egg noodles, house sauce, scallions, fresh garlic
Petit Chicken with Slow-Cooked Sichuan Sauce (8)$6.00
More about Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
Bab Korean Bistro image

DUMPLINGS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES

Bab Korean Bistro

1374 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
M7 LA GALBI$27.00
A19 PA JEON$11.00
A16 TTEOK BOKKI$11.00
More about Bab Korean Bistro
Giggling Rice Thai Togo image

 

Giggling Rice Thai Togo

1009 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Rolls$6.50
Homemade crispy vegetable spring rolls, sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Rangoon$7.00
A mixture of crabsticks and cream cheese in crispy dough, pineapple sauce. We have one of the best recipe in town, try it!
Thai Fried Rice$10.95
House fried rice with chicken, onion, carrot, tomato, pea, egg.
More about Giggling Rice Thai Togo
The Brookline Pizza SPA image

 

The Brookline Pizza SPA

75 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Washington Square$9.50
grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar
Caesar Salad$8.25
romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar add grilled chicken +2
Asian Sesame Chicken$10.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, sesame seeds, carrots, red onion, wontons, honey ginger
More about The Brookline Pizza SPA
Anna's Taqueria image

 

Anna's Taqueria

446 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Specialty Al Pastor$3.75
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion. Served with Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime, and Guacomolio and Rojolio (two homemade sauces).
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Mexican Bowl$7.55
Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos. Served with two corn tortillas.
More about Anna's Taqueria
Mamaleh's Deli - Brookline image

 

Mamaleh's Deli - Brookline

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel, Schmear, and Vegetables$5.15
Choose a bagel, choose a schmear, topped with tomato, cucumber, red onions and capers (v)
Cream Cheese (half pint)
whipped in house with fresh ingredients (v, except for salmon cc)
Build a Bagel$2.15
Bagels baked daily! Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
More about Mamaleh's Deli - Brookline
Stoked Pizza image

 

Stoked Pizza

1632 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stoked Salad$12.00
heirloom lettuce, cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton
New York White (12 inch)$16.00
garlic, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino, oregano, black pepper (we love this pizza with garlicky tomatoes or sausage added)
Veggie (12 inch)$17.00
tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
More about Stoked Pizza
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St image

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cappuccino$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Village Pizza House image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Cheese Pizza$13.99
Mozzarella Sticks
French Fries
More about Village Pizza House
Temptations Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Temptations Cafe

1350 Beacon Street, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Bagel$3.50
Iced Coffee$2.75
Hot Chai Latte
More about Temptations Cafe
Drink Me image

 

Drink Me

1298 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Milk tea
Pineapple Green Tea
Chai Milk Tea
More about Drink Me
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen image

SOUPS • RAMEN

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen

318 Harvard Street, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gankara Miso$15.00
Spicy Miso, Sliced cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Nappa cabbage, Aji-tama, Tan-tan pork, Wakame, Scallions.
Kara-age Original$9.50
Japanese traditional deep fried soy marinated chicken thigh meat. Served with garlic ponzu. Available Wednesday to Sunday.
Gantetsu Shoyu$15.00
Sliced cha-shu, Bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Menma, Diced onions, Scallions.
More about Ganko Ittetsu Ramen
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen image

 

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

22 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arepa Pelua$7.50
Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef with Edam cheese.
Black beans and rice$6.50
Black beans (contain pork) and rice.
Tequeños$9.50
guayanés cheese wrapped in crisp dough and served with chipotle ketchup.
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
Gantetsu-Ya image

 

Gantetsu-Ya

318 Harvard Street, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional$7.50
Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with 100% potato starch from Hokkaido Japan. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.
Crunchy$13.95
Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with double layered batter for the additional crunchiness. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.
Gyoza$7.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
More about Gantetsu-Ya
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner image

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brookline to explore

Coolidge Corner

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

