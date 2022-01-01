Brookline Village sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Brookline Village
SANDWICHES
Cutty's
284 Washington Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Ham Dijon
|$9.99
Niman Ranch ham, dijon mustard, fancy butter + gherkins on ficelle (skinny baguette)
|Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, mayonnaise, sharp cheddar cheese,
shaved sweet onion, shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
|Taza Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.80
Made with the fairest-traded, finest, most expensive-est chocolate in the land...Taza Chocolate from Somerville, MA
The Brookline Pizza SPA
75 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Popular items
|Washington Square
|$9.50
grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar
|Steak and Cheese
|$11.00
extra lean steak, american make it a bomb (peppers, onions, mushrooms) +1
|Caesar Salad
|$8.25
romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar add grilled chicken +2