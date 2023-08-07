Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Brookline Village

SANDWICHES

cutty's

284 Washington Street, Brookline

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Italian Sub$12.99
ONLY AVAILABLE SATURDAY, PRE-ORDERS ENCOURAGED...Paper-thin everything!!! Mortadella, spicy salami, prosciutto cotto, provolone, iceberg, red onion, roasted red pepper relish, Italian dressing + extra-virgin olive oil on an Iggy's Italian sub roll. Can't even begin to explain how satisfying this sandwich is. Add pickled hots and/or spicy Calabrian chile paste for a little extra. ONLY AVAILABLE SATURDAY 7/8/23. First come, first served...pre-orders encouraged!
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub
Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Capicoula, Provolone Cheese
