Coolidge Corner restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Prairie Fire
242 Harvard St, Brookline
|Farm Greens Salad
|$12.00
whipped ricotta, summer vegetables, whey vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
gem lettuce, chicory, parmesan, sourdough
|Mushroom Pizza
|$19.00
roasted garlic, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Paris Creperie
278 Harvard St, Brookline
|Nutella Frozen
Nutella, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt.
|The Yam-Wise
|$13.00
Thyme Sweet Potato Mash, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Pesto served on Arugula
|Storming of The Basil
|$15.00
Oregano Infused Crepe with Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms, Pesto
Hops N Scotch
1306 Beacon St, Brookline
|hops burger
|$14.00
|fried brussels
|$12.00
|fish tacos
|$10.00
Hamilton
1366 Beacon St,, Brookline
|Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Creamy homemade sauce tossed with cavatappi
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Meaty, tender bone-in wings, with side of blue cheese, carrots and celery. Choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, homemade dressing and parmesan in an 18" tortilla wrap. served with fries.
WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
1309 Beacon St, Brookline
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Soy, kewpie, sriracha
|Scallion Lo Mein
|$10.00
Fresh egg noodles, house sauce, scallions, fresh garlic
|Steamed Roasted BBQ Pork (2)
|$4.00
DUMPLINGS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES
Bab Korean Bistro
1374 Beacon St, Brookline
|N4 BEEF JAPCHAE
|$16.00
|M6 BEEF BULGOGI
|$23.00
|A19 PA JEON
|$11.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Temptations Cafe
1350 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Cold Brew
|Pepperjack Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
|Hot Chai Latte
Drink Me
1298 Beacon St, Brookline
|Blood Orange Jasmine Tea
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
|Chai Milk Tea
SOUPS • RAMEN
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen
318 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Miso
|$14.00
Sliced Cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Scallions, Wakame.
|Gyoza
|$9.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
|Gantetsu Shoyu
|$15.00
Sliced cha-shu, Bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Menma, Diced onions, Scallions.
Gantetsu-Ya
318 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Crunchy
|$13.95
Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with double layered batter for the additional crunchiness. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.
|Traditional
|$7.50
Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with 100% potato starch from Hokkaido Japan. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.
|Gyoza
|$7.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pure Cold Press
326 Harvard st, Brookline
|CAULIFLOWER
Celery, carrots, rice, red lentils, cauliflower
|Impossible Burrito
|$14.50
Romaine, rice, spiced vegan impossible meat, black beans, corn, pico de Gallo, avocado, special sauce, in a whole wheat tortilla
|Caprese
|$10.75
Tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic reduction, on grain bread