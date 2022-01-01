Coolidge Corner restaurants you'll love

Go
Coolidge Corner restaurants
Toast

Coolidge Corner's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Coolidge Corner restaurants

Prairie Fire image

PIZZA

Prairie Fire

242 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Farm Greens Salad$12.00
whipped ricotta, summer vegetables, whey vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$13.00
gem lettuce, chicory, parmesan, sourdough
Mushroom Pizza$19.00
roasted garlic, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion
More about Prairie Fire
Paris Creperie image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Paris Creperie

278 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Frozen
Nutella, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt.
The Yam-Wise$13.00
Thyme Sweet Potato Mash, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Pesto served on Arugula
Storming of The Basil$15.00
Oregano Infused Crepe with Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms, Pesto
More about Paris Creperie
Hops N Scotch image

 

Hops N Scotch

1306 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 3.9 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
hops burger$14.00
fried brussels$12.00
fish tacos$10.00
More about Hops N Scotch
Hamilton image

 

Hamilton

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$13.00
Creamy homemade sauce tossed with cavatappi
Chicken Wings$13.00
Meaty, tender bone-in wings, with side of blue cheese, carrots and celery. Choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, homemade dressing and parmesan in an 18" tortilla wrap. served with fries.
More about Hamilton
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline image

WRAPS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Brookline

1309 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Soy, kewpie, sriracha
Scallion Lo Mein$10.00
Fresh egg noodles, house sauce, scallions, fresh garlic
Steamed Roasted BBQ Pork (2)$4.00
More about Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
Bab Korean Bistro image

DUMPLINGS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES

Bab Korean Bistro

1374 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
N4 BEEF JAPCHAE$16.00
M6 BEEF BULGOGI$23.00
A19 PA JEON$11.00
More about Bab Korean Bistro
Temptations Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Temptations Cafe

1350 Beacon Street, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew
Pepperjack Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Hot Chai Latte
More about Temptations Cafe
Drink Me image

 

Drink Me

1298 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blood Orange Jasmine Tea
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Chai Milk Tea
More about Drink Me
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen image

SOUPS • RAMEN

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen

318 Harvard Street, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso$14.00
Sliced Cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Scallions, Wakame.
Gyoza$9.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
Gantetsu Shoyu$15.00
Sliced cha-shu, Bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Menma, Diced onions, Scallions.
More about Ganko Ittetsu Ramen
Gantetsu-Ya image

 

Gantetsu-Ya

318 Harvard Street, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy$13.95
Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with double layered batter for the additional crunchiness. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.
Traditional$7.50
Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with 100% potato starch from Hokkaido Japan. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.
Gyoza$7.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
More about Gantetsu-Ya
Pure Cold Press image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pure Cold Press

326 Harvard st, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAULIFLOWER
Celery, carrots, rice, red lentils, cauliflower
Impossible Burrito$14.50
Romaine, rice, spiced vegan impossible meat, black beans, corn, pico de Gallo, avocado, special sauce, in a whole wheat tortilla
Caprese$10.75
Tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic reduction, on grain bread
More about Pure Cold Press
Maruichi image

 

Maruichi

299 Harvard St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Maruichi

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Coolidge Corner

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Bulgogi

Map

More near Coolidge Corner to explore

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston