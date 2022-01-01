Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coolidge Corner American restaurants you'll love

Go
Coolidge Corner restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Coolidge Corner

Prairie Fire image

PIZZA

Prairie Fire

242 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fennel & Sausage Pizza$20.00
whipped ricotta, fennel, red onion
Farm Greens Salad$13.00
ricotta salata, spring vegetables, herb vinaigrette
Mushroom Pizza$19.00
roasted garlic, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion
More about Prairie Fire
Hops N Scotch image

 

Hops N Scotch

1306 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 3.9 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
hops burger$14.00
honey wings$12.00
fried brussels$12.00
More about Hops N Scotch
Hamilton image

 

Hamilton

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$14.00
Meaty, tender bone-in wings, with side of blue cheese, carrots and celery. Choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Tossed with bacon, drizzled with rum glaze, fresh parmesan.
Truffle Parm Fries$12.00
Crispy fries with the essence of truffle oil, rosemary salt and garlic aioli.
More about Hamilton
COOLIDGE CORNER CLUBHOUSE image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

COOLIDGE CORNER CLUBHOUSE

307 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.1 (327 reviews)
More about COOLIDGE CORNER CLUBHOUSE

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Coolidge Corner

Chicken Wraps

Cappuccino

Egg Sandwiches

Salmon

Chai Lattes

Lox

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Coolidge Corner to explore

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston