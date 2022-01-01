Coolidge Corner bars & lounges you'll love
PIZZA
Prairie Fire
242 Harvard St, Brookline
Popular items
Farm Greens Salad
$12.00
whipped ricotta, summer vegetables, whey vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
$13.00
gem lettuce, chicory, parmesan, sourdough
Mushroom Pizza
$19.00
roasted garlic, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion
Hops N Scotch
1306 Beacon St, Brookline
Popular items
hops burger
$14.00
fried brussels
$12.00
fish tacos
$10.00
Hamilton
1366 Beacon St,, Brookline
Popular items
Mac & Cheese
$13.00
Creamy homemade sauce tossed with cavatappi
Chicken Wings
$13.00
Meaty, tender bone-in wings, with side of blue cheese, carrots and celery. Choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, homemade dressing and parmesan in an 18" tortilla wrap. served with fries.