Coolidge Corner bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Coolidge Corner

Prairie Fire image

PIZZA

Prairie Fire

242 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Farm Greens Salad$12.00
whipped ricotta, summer vegetables, whey vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$13.00
gem lettuce, chicory, parmesan, sourdough
Mushroom Pizza$19.00
roasted garlic, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion
More about Prairie Fire
Hops N Scotch image

 

Hops N Scotch

1306 Beacon St, Brookline

Avg 3.9 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
hops burger$14.00
fried brussels$12.00
fish tacos$10.00
More about Hops N Scotch
Hamilton image

 

Hamilton

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$13.00
Creamy homemade sauce tossed with cavatappi
Chicken Wings$13.00
Meaty, tender bone-in wings, with side of blue cheese, carrots and celery. Choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, homemade dressing and parmesan in an 18" tortilla wrap. served with fries.
More about Hamilton

