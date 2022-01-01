Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Coolidge Corner
/
Brookline
/
Coolidge Corner
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Coolidge Corner restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA
Prairie Fire
242 Harvard St, Brookline
Avg 4.1
(149 reviews)
S&R Bakery Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
Spelt grain chocolate chip cookie from S&R Bakery
More about Prairie Fire
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pure Cold Press
326 Harvard st, Brookline
Avg 4.3
(910 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
More about Pure Cold Press
