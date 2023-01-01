Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Coolidge Corner
/
Brookline
/
Coolidge Corner
/
Croissants
Coolidge Corner restaurants that serve croissants
Esmai’s Cafe
1298 Beacon St, Brookline
No reviews yet
tomato pesto egg mozz Croissant
$8.00
Turkey sausage egg cheese Croissant
$9.00
Egg And Cheese On Croissant
$8.00
More about Esmai’s Cafe
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pure Cold Press
326 Harvard st, Brookline
Avg 4.3
(910 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
More about Pure Cold Press
Browse other tasty dishes in Coolidge Corner
Salmon
Chicken Katsu
Curry
Gyoza
Chai Lattes
Burritos
Egg Sandwiches
Greek Salad
More near Coolidge Corner to explore
Brookline Village
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(982 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(729 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(677 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston