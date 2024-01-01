Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve braised short ribs

The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St

1648 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese$18.00
More about The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib & Eggplant Couscous Bowl$20.00
Braised short rib with a harissa-maple glaze, served on a bed of lentils and toasted couscous sautéed with roasted eggplant, sundried tomatoes, marinated charred kale, and sumac-roasted onions. Topped with parsley relish and pickled pomegranate seeds. (830 cal, Contains: Wheat)
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

