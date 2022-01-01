Brisket in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve brisket
La Morra
48 Boylston St, Brookline
|Braised Beef Brisket
|$29.00
Brasato beef brisket with mushroom corn polenta, grilled carrot
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Braised Brisket (1 lb, Frozen, warm at home)
|$36.00
It’s so tendah!!!! Serves 2+
Each container has 1lb of meat (including some delicious fat) before the gravy is added. This product is Gluten free and it is braised in a bit of Jewish Ceremonial wine (aka Manischewitz), but the alcohol is cooked off.
|Braised Brisket (1 lb, refrigerated, warm at home)
|$36.00
It's so tendah! 1 pound cooked meat served with gravy.
(we suggest 1 pound is good for 2-3 people, but many individual factors effect this!)
Ingredients: Brisket, garlic, onion, carrot, celery, manischewitz, thyme, bay, chicken stock.