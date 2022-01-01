Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve brisket

La Morra image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

La Morra

48 Boylston St, Brookline

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Beef Brisket$29.00
Brasato beef brisket with mushroom corn polenta, grilled carrot
More about La Morra
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Brisket (1 lb, Frozen, warm at home)$36.00
It’s so tendah!!!! Serves 2+
Each container has 1lb of meat (including some delicious fat) before the gravy is added. This product is Gluten free and it is braised in a bit of Jewish Ceremonial wine (aka Manischewitz), but the alcohol is cooked off.
Braised Brisket (1 lb, refrigerated, warm at home)$36.00
It's so tendah! 1 pound cooked meat served with gravy.
(we suggest 1 pound is good for 2-3 people, but many individual factors effect this!)
Ingredients: Brisket, garlic, onion, carrot, celery, manischewitz, thyme, bay, chicken stock.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Restaurant banner

 

Noah's Kitchen

18 Harvard Street, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Beef Brisket 川式牛肉面$15.99
More about Noah's Kitchen

