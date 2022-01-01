Buffalo wings in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Punch Bowl Brookline - 700 Brookline Avenue
700 Brookline Avenue, Brookline
|Buffalo Wings
|$17.00
Classic Style, Served with Bleu Cheese
Stoked Pizza Company-Brookline
1632 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Buffalo Wings (gf)
|$13.00
jumbo chicken wings with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch. GF (kitchen not celiac friendly)
|Full Tray of Buffalo Wings (50 wings)
|$88.00
with house made buttermilk ranch, carrot sticks
|Half Tray of Buffalo Wings (25 wings)
|$45.00
with house made buttermilk ranch, carrot sticks