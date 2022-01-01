Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve cake

FRIED CHIVE CAKE image

 

MAHANIYOM

236 Washington Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIVE CAKE$9.00
Flat chive / Black Sweet & Sour Soy Sauce
Prairie Fire image

PIZZA

Prairie Fire

242 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wood Oven Carrot Cake$9.00
brown butter crumble, buttermilk ice cream
Item pic

 

Dolma

5 Kendall Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mosaic Cake$5.95
Wafers cookies, milk, cacao, butter
Banner pic

 

Is Original Thai cuisine

1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chive Cake$7.50
The Brookline Pizza SPA image

 

The Brookline Pizza SPA

75 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffe Cake$2.75
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Layer Cake Slice$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
Slice Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.75
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Village Pizza House image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.99
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pumpkin Seed Toffee Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Moist and sweet tea cakes made with almond flour.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
