Cake in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve cake
MAHANIYOM
236 Washington Street, Brookline
|CHIVE CAKE
|$9.00
Flat chive / Black Sweet & Sour Soy Sauce
PIZZA
Prairie Fire
242 Harvard St, Brookline
|Wood Oven Carrot Cake
|$9.00
brown butter crumble, buttermilk ice cream
Is Original Thai cuisine
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|Crispy Chive Cake
|$7.50
The Brookline Pizza SPA
75 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Coffe Cake
|$2.75
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Chocolate Layer Cake Slice
|$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
|6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)
|$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
|Slice Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.75
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Village Pizza House
312 Washington St, Brookline
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pumpkin Seed Toffee Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Moist and sweet tea cakes made with almond flour.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)