Carne asada tacos in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
More about Burro Bar Brookline
Burro Bar Brookline
1665 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Carne Asada Taco
|$8.50
crunchy + soft tortillas, melted tres quesos, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.
More about Chilacates - Beacon Street - Brookline -
Chilacates - Beacon Street - Brookline -
1412 Beacon Street, Brookline
|CARNE ASADA GUERO TACO
|$5.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Grilled steak
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$5.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Grilled steak
|CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD
|$13.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada