Carne asada tacos in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Burro Bar image

 

Burro Bar Brookline

1665 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$8.50
crunchy + soft tortillas, melted tres quesos, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.
More about Burro Bar Brookline
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Beacon Street - Brookline -

1412 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA GUERO TACO$5.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Grilled steak
CARNE ASADA TACO$5.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Grilled steak
CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD$13.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
More about Chilacates - Beacon Street - Brookline -

