Chicken salad sandwiches in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame