Chicken sandwiches in Brookline

Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich

SANDWICHES

Cutty's

284 Washington Street, Brookline

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, mayonnaise, sharp cheddar cheese,
shaved sweet onion, shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
BBQ-Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dressing, barbeque sauce, shaved sweet onion,
shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
More about Cutty's
Hamilton

 

Hamilton

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Romaine, tomato, avocado and garlic aioli on brioche. served with fries.
More about Hamilton
Chicken Sandwich

 

Garrison House

6 Harvard Square, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Double breaded fried chicken, house bread & brown butter pickles, garlic herb aioli, butter lettuce, potato roll
More about Garrison House
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

