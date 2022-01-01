Chicken sandwiches in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Cutty's
SANDWICHES
Cutty's
284 Washington Street, Brookline
|Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, mayonnaise, sharp cheddar cheese,
shaved sweet onion, shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
|BBQ-Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dressing, barbeque sauce, shaved sweet onion,
shredded iceberg, buttered + toasted sesame brioche bun
More about Hamilton
Hamilton
1366 Beacon St,, Brookline
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Romaine, tomato, avocado and garlic aioli on brioche. served with fries.
More about Garrison House
Garrison House
6 Harvard Square, Brookline
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Double breaded fried chicken, house bread & brown butter pickles, garlic herb aioli, butter lettuce, potato roll
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame