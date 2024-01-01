Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

Lee's Burger Brookline

1331 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Sub$10.95
Golden grilled chicken strips, sweet caramelized onions, grilled mushroom, grilled pepper & house made teriyaki sauce
More about Lee's Burger Brookline
Village Pizza House image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Stir-Fry Pasta$16.49
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken with Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Broccoli. Served with side Salad & Garlic Bread
More about Village Pizza House
Restaurant banner

 

Genki Ya Brookline - 398 Harvard Street

398 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki with Rice 汤，饭$25.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus
More about Genki Ya Brookline - 398 Harvard Street

