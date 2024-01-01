Chicken teriyaki in Brookline
Lee's Burger Brookline
1331 Beacon St, Brookline
|Teriyaki Chicken Sub
|$10.95
Golden grilled chicken strips, sweet caramelized onions, grilled mushroom, grilled pepper & house made teriyaki sauce
Village Pizza House
312 Washington St, Brookline
|Chicken Teriyaki Stir-Fry Pasta
|$16.49
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken with Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Broccoli. Served with side Salad & Garlic Bread