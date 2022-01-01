Chicken wraps in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Dolma
5 Kendall Street, Brookline
|Garlic Oregano Chicken Wrap
|$15.95
Chicken Thighs with garlic oregano Sauce
|Creamy Mushroom Chicken Wrap
|$15.95
Chicken Thighs with creamy Mushroom Sauce
|Garlic Oregano Chicken Wrap (LM)
|$12.95
Chicken Thighs with garlic oregano Sauce
Hamilton
1366 Beacon St,, Brookline
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, homemade dressing and parmesan in an 18" tortilla wrap. served with fries.
Livite
1644 Beacon St, Brookline
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.75
Oven Roasted Chicken, romaine, roasted corn, a squeeze of lime, and house-made avocado cilantro spread.
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.50
Oven roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, marinated red onions, mozzarella, romaine and house-made avocado cilantro spread
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Oven roasted chicken, romaine, mozzarella, marinated red onions, buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing.
Giggling Rice Thai Togo
1009 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$11.95
Spicy chopped chicken compliment with sticky rice and lettuce leave.
WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Village Pizza House
312 Washington St, Brookline
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.49
|Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Temptations Cafe
1350 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.95
|Caesar Wrap NO CHICKEN
|$9.00