Chicken wraps in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Dolma

5 Kendall Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Oregano Chicken Wrap$15.95
Chicken Thighs with garlic oregano Sauce
Creamy Mushroom Chicken Wrap$15.95
Chicken Thighs with creamy Mushroom Sauce
Garlic Oregano Chicken Wrap (LM)$12.95
Chicken Thighs with garlic oregano Sauce
Hamilton image

 

Hamilton

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, homemade dressing and parmesan in an 18" tortilla wrap. served with fries.
Item pic

 

Livite

1644 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.75
Oven Roasted Chicken, romaine, roasted corn, a squeeze of lime, and house-made avocado cilantro spread.
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.50
Oven roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, marinated red onions, mozzarella, romaine and house-made avocado cilantro spread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Oven roasted chicken, romaine, mozzarella, marinated red onions, buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing.
Item pic

 

Giggling Rice Thai Togo

1009 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$11.95
Spicy chopped chicken compliment with sticky rice and lettuce leave.
Village Pizza House image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.49
Chicken Wrap$9.99
Temptations Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Temptations Cafe

1350 Beacon Street, Brookline

Avg 4.2 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Caesar Wrap NO CHICKEN$9.00
Pure Cold Press image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pure Cold Press

326 Harvard st, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$14.50
