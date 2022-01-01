Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Far Out Ice Cream - - We hope you love it!

419 Harvard St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prophecy Coconut Chocolate Bar$5.60
Prophecy Chocolate imports cacao beans directly from indigenous family farmers in Peru. Our partner farmers cultivate an ancient heirloom cacao variety known as "Chuncho", meaning "native" in the Quechua language. The bean's high cocoa butter content, balanced flavors, and subtle aromas of Andean and Amazonian fruits and nuts make this cacao one of the finest in the world.
The remote farms are located in hidden valleys in the Peruvian jungle of Cusco - just downriver from Machu Picchu. The cacao trees are fed by rainfall and crystalline Andean springs and streams. Our partner farmers use traditional practices, unspoiled by pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic fertilizers.
Prophecy Maple Chocolate Bar$5.60
More about Far Out Ice Cream - - We hope you love it!
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Covered Halvah Bar$2.25
deli must have
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline

