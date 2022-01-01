Chocolate bars in Brookline

Prophecy Chocolate imports cacao beans directly from indigenous family farmers in Peru. Our partner farmers cultivate an ancient heirloom cacao variety known as "Chuncho", meaning "native" in the Quechua language. The bean's high cocoa butter content, balanced flavors, and subtle aromas of Andean and Amazonian fruits and nuts make this cacao one of the finest in the world.

The remote farms are located in hidden valleys in the Peruvian jungle of Cusco - just downriver from Machu Picchu. The cacao trees are fed by rainfall and crystalline Andean springs and streams. Our partner farmers use traditional practices, unspoiled by pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic fertilizers.

