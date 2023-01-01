Chocolate chip cookies in Brookline

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brookline restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Prairie Fire image

PIZZA

Prairie Fire

242 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
S&R Bakery Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Spelt grain chocolate chip cookie from S&R Bakery
More about Prairie Fire
Item pic

 

Bakey - Brookline - 370 Harvard Street

370 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Nothing to say, its just the best choc chip
but if you are asked
The cookie dough is made with Butter and we use Dark, milk and white chocolate in it.
More about Bakey - Brookline - 370 Harvard Street
Item pic

 

Livite - Washington St. Brookline

1644 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about Livite - Washington St. Brookline
The Brookline Pizza SPA image

 

The Brookline Pizza Spa

75 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.75
Dozen Cookies (chocolate chip, M & M, Snickerdoodle)$35.00
More about The Brookline Pizza Spa
Pure Cold Press image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pure Cold Press

326 Harvard st, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Pure Cold Press

