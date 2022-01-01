Cookies in Brookline

Taza Chocolate Chunk Cookie image

SANDWICHES

Cutty's

284 Washington Street, Brookline

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Taza Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.80
Made with the fairest-traded, finest, most expensive-est chocolate in the land...Taza Chocolate from Somerville, MA
Brown Sugar Cookie$1.80
Chewy in the middle, crispity on the edges...best butterscotch flavor in a cookie ever!!!
More about Cutty's
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie image

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

