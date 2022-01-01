Crispy chicken in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about MAHANIYOM
MAHANIYOM
236 Washington Street, Brookline
|NANG KAI TOD (Crispy Chicken Skin)
|$7.00
Deep Fried Seasoned Chicken Skin
More about Lee's Burger Brookline
Lee's Burger Brookline
1331 Beacon St, Brookline
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Fried crispy chicken filet on a butter toasted sesame roll with fresh lettuce, tomato, Sriracha ranch, jalapeno peppers
More about Is Original Thai cuisine
Is Original Thai cuisine
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|(Dinner) Mango Crispy Chicken 🌶
|$14.00
Battered chicken sauteed with mango, green pea and onion, with sweet chili sauce.
|Side order Crispy chicken
|$5.25
|(Lunch) Mango Crispy Chicken🌶
|$12.00
Battered chicken sauteed with mango, string bean and onion in sweet chili sauce.
More about Giggling Rice Thai Togo
Giggling Rice Thai Togo
1009 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Crispy Chicken
|$7.00
|Crispy Chicken Basil🌶
|$9.95
Crispy Chicken with onion,pepper.peas in spicy basil sauce
|Deluxe Crispy Chicken
|$8.95
Crispy chicken in mildly spicy sauce with pepper, onion, pea and cashew nut. Served with white rice.