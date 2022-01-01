Curry in Brookline
MAHANIYOM
236 Washington Street, Brookline
|KANG PU (CRAB CURRY) **
|$18.00
Crab meat / House made southern curry /
Vermicelli noodle
Is Original Thai cuisine
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, Brookline
|(Lunch) Massaman Curry🌶
|$12.00
With potato, onion, carrot and peanut. Top with fried shallot.
|(Lunch) Yellow Curry🌶
|$12.00
With pineapple, onion, potato, bell pepper, carrot and curry powder.
|(Dinner) Panang Curry 🌶🌶
|$14.00
With green pea, carrot, bell pepper, basil leaves and string bean.
Giggling Rice Thai Togo
1009 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Red Curry
Bamboo shoot, bell pepper, eggplant, Thai basil.
|Panang Curry
with pepper, zucchini, carrot, green bean.
|Bravo Mango Curry
|$8.50
Chicken, vegetable and diced mango simmered in our own recipe yellow curry. Served with white rice. (***Spicy)
Pon Thai Bistro - Brookline
213 Washington St, Brookline
|Curry
|$12.00
mushroom, snow peas, green bean, cauliflower, butternut squash, peas, red pepper, Thai basil, jasmine rice
|Massaman Curry
|$12.00
carrot, potatoes, butternut squash, Thai basil, jasmine rice
|Vegetable Curry
|$12.00
tofu, Chinese eggplant, mushroom, snow peas, green bean, cauliflower, bok choy, butternut squash, peas, red pepper, Thai basil, jasmine rice