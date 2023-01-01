Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Bakey - Brookline - 370 Harvard Street

370 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Bagel$6.50
Made on the spot on our soft Challah Bagel.
Available daily staring 9AM and until 2pm.
More about Bakey - Brookline - 370 Harvard Street
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad (half pint)$6.50
Eat it by the spoonful!
ingredients: hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions, with arugula on a challah roll
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline
Village Pizza House image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sub
Your choice of toppings!
More about Village Pizza House

