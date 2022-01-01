Egg sandwiches in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Mamaleh's Deli - Brookline
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
2 fried eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade challah roll
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
