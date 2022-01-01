Egg sandwiches in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Egg and Cheese Sandwich image

 

Mamaleh's Deli - Brookline

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.00
2 fried eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade challah roll
More about Mamaleh's Deli - Brookline
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

