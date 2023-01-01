Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Brookline

Go
Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Burro Bar Brookline

1665 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Carnitas Enchiladas$24.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
Spring Enchiladas$22.00
roasted tomatillo mole, shiitake mushroom, sauteed kale, corn, roasted poblano + onions, tres quesos, mexican crema, cotija, frisee
Roasted Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$24.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
More about Burro Bar Brookline
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Beacon Street - Brookline -

1412 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
AL PASTOR ENCHILADA$13.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
More about Chilacates - Beacon Street - Brookline -

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookline

Chips And Salsa

Mango Sticky Rice

Gnocchi

Quesadillas

Mussels

Thai Tea

Croissants

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brookline to explore

Coolidge Corner

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Brookline to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (11 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston