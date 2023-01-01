Enchiladas in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Burro Bar Brookline
Burro Bar Brookline
1665 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Pork Carnitas Enchiladas
|$24.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
|Spring Enchiladas
|$22.00
roasted tomatillo mole, shiitake mushroom, sauteed kale, corn, roasted poblano + onions, tres quesos, mexican crema, cotija, frisee
|Roasted Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$24.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro