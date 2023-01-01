Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Brookline restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Item pic

 

Dolma - 5 Kendall Street

5 Kendall Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Leek Falafel (Baked) Wrap (Vg.)$16.95
Baked Falafel hummus / Yogurt or Hot Sauce. *available as a wrap option...
Leek Falafel (Baked) Wrap (Veg.)$16.95
Baked Falafel with Hummus, Hot Sauce or Yogurth Garlic Sauce Options
Falafel (Baked) Wrap (LM)$12.95
Baked Falafel hummus / Yogurt or Hot Sauce. *available as a wrap option...
More about Dolma - 5 Kendall Street
Item pic

 

Garrison House

6 Harvard Square, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Wrap$18.00
Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Green Goddess Yogurt
More about Garrison House
Village Pizza House image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel & Hummus Wrap$11.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Peppers, Onions
More about Village Pizza House

