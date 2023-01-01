Falafel wraps in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve falafel wraps
Dolma - 5 Kendall Street
5 Kendall Street, Brookline
|Leek Falafel (Baked) Wrap (Vg.)
|$16.95
Baked Falafel hummus / Yogurt or Hot Sauce. *available as a wrap option...
|Leek Falafel (Baked) Wrap (Veg.)
|$16.95
Baked Falafel with Hummus, Hot Sauce or Yogurth Garlic Sauce Options
|Falafel (Baked) Wrap (LM)
|$12.95
Baked Falafel hummus / Yogurt or Hot Sauce. *available as a wrap option...
Garrison House
6 Harvard Square, Brookline
|Falafel Wrap
|$18.00
Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Green Goddess Yogurt