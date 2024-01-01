Fish and chips in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve fish and chips
The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
1648 Beacon St, Brookline
|Fish & Chips
|$26.00
hand battered atlantic cod, french fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, tartar sauce
Washington Square Tavern
714 Washington Street, Brookline
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Coleslaw and tartar sauce
Hamilton Brookline
1366 Beacon St,, Brookline
|Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Crisp rice-flour battered cod, homemade coleslaw and loads of fries