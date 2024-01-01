Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Brookline

Go
Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve fish and chips

Consumer pic

 

The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St

1648 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$26.00
hand battered atlantic cod, french fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, tartar sauce
More about The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
Item pic

 

Washington Square Tavern

714 Washington Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$22.00
Coleslaw and tartar sauce
More about Washington Square Tavern
Hamilton image

 

Hamilton Brookline

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$21.00
Crisp rice-flour battered cod, homemade coleslaw and loads of fries
More about Hamilton Brookline
Village Pizza House image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Village Pizza House

312 Washington St, Brookline

Avg 3.8 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.99
Full 10oz Haddock Fillet w/ Your Choice of Side and Salad
More about Village Pizza House

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookline

Chicken Teriyaki

Wontons

Strawberry Cheesecake

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Pitas

Garden Salad

Kale Salad

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brookline to explore

Coolidge Corner

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Brookline to explore

Allston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (14 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1361 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1909 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston