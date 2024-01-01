Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Brookline
/
Brookline
/
Flan
Brookline restaurants that serve flan
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Taberna de Haro
999 Beacon St, Brookline
Avg 4
(752 reviews)
Flan
$10.00
More about Taberna de Haro
Chilacates - Beacon Street - Brookline -
1412 Beacon Street, Brookline
No reviews yet
MEXICAN FLAN
$6.00
More about Chilacates - Beacon Street - Brookline -
Browse other tasty dishes in Brookline
Pastries
Cheeseburgers
Croissant Sandwiches
Tom Yum Soup
Baklava
Mango Sticky Rice
Patty Melts
Shrimp Tempura
Neighborhoods within Brookline to explore
Coolidge Corner
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Brookline Village
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More near Brookline to explore
Allston
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Newton Center
No reviews yet
Roslindale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(14 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(742 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1397 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1976 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(338 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston