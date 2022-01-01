Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve french toast

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Paris Creperie

278 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Crepe$11.00
Cinnamon Infused Crepe with Eggs, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar and choice of Fruit
Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Babka French Toast (Reheat At Home)$12.00
Babka French Toast: a mixture of cinnamon and chocolate, this French toast is fully cooked and ready to reheat at home! 6 pieces, serves roughly 2 adults or 3 children depending upon appetites. Just sear in a pan and a special breakfast or brunch is ready in minutes!
Babka French Toast (3 slices, hot)$12.00
Our homemade cinnamon and chocolate babka in delicious french toast form. Served with raspberry jam.
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St

1003 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner

420 Harvard Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
