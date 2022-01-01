French toast in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve french toast
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Paris Creperie
278 Harvard St, Brookline
|French Toast Crepe
|$11.00
Cinnamon Infused Crepe with Eggs, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar and choice of Fruit
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|**Babka French Toast (Reheat At Home)
|$12.00
Babka French Toast: a mixture of cinnamon and chocolate, this French toast is fully cooked and ready to reheat at home! 6 pieces, serves roughly 2 adults or 3 children depending upon appetites. Just sear in a pan and a special breakfast or brunch is ready in minutes!
|Babka French Toast (3 slices, hot)
|$12.00
Our homemade cinnamon and chocolate babka in delicious french toast form. Served with raspberry jam.
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Beacon St
1003 Beacon Street, Brookline
|French Toast
|$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Savory French Toast
|$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | Brookline - Coolidge Corner
420 Harvard Street, Brookline
