Grilled chicken sandwiches in Brookline

Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Lee's Burger Brookline

1331 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grill Chicken Sandwich BYO$7.75
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken breast on a butter toasted sesame roll with guacamole, lettuce, juicy tomato & mayo on a butter toasted burger bun
More about Lee's Burger Brookline
Punch Bowl Brookline image

 

Punch Bowl Brookline

700 Brookline Avenue, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Aioli, Baguette, Spiced Fries
More about Punch Bowl Brookline
Hamilton image

 

Hamilton

1366 Beacon St,, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Romaine, tomato, avocado and garlic aioli on brioche. served with fries.
More about Hamilton

Map

