Grilled chicken sandwiches in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Lee's Burger Brookline
Lee's Burger Brookline
1331 Beacon St, Brookline
|Grill Chicken Sandwich BYO
|$7.75
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast on a butter toasted sesame roll with guacamole, lettuce, juicy tomato & mayo on a butter toasted burger bun
More about Punch Bowl Brookline
Punch Bowl Brookline
700 Brookline Avenue, Brookline
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Aioli, Baguette, Spiced Fries