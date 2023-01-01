Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Brookline
/
Brookline
/
Grits
Brookline restaurants that serve grits
The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
1648 Beacon St, Brookline
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$14.00
More about The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
Burro Bar Brookline
1665 Beacon Street, Brookline
No reviews yet
Stone Ground Corn Grits
$4.00
More about Burro Bar Brookline
Browse other tasty dishes in Brookline
Kebabs
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Clams
Cappuccino
Grilled Chicken
Cookies
Lemon Tarts
Ravioli
Neighborhoods within Brookline to explore
Coolidge Corner
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Brookline Village
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More near Brookline to explore
Brighton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4
(34 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Newton Center
No reviews yet
Roslindale
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(12 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1065 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1562 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(270 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston