Home fries in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve home fries
More about Punch Bowl Brookline - 700 Brookline Avenue
Punch Bowl Brookline - 700 Brookline Avenue
700 Brookline Avenue, Brookline
|Side Home Fries
|$5.00
More about The Brookline Pizza Spa
The Brookline Pizza Spa
75 Harvard Street, Brookline
|Home Fries
|$4.00
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Fry At Home Latke Mix
|$15.00
Want to honor tradition and fry latkes in your kitchen to get the smell of Hanukkah, but don't want to deal with the potchke and crying over raw onions?
Solution: Mamaleh's Latke mix. A quart of shredded potato, egg, onion, and salt, ready to fry.
Yields roughly a dozen (or one giant one!)